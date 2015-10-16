The Late, Late Show
- EntertainmentJennifer Lopez & Leah Remini Explain Difference In Brooklyn & Bronx AccentsApparently, there are different types of Bronx and Brooklyn accents. By Chantilly Post
- SportsDamian Lillard Delivers Killer Freestyle on 'The Late Late Show'Dame D.O.L.L.A hits the late show with some heat.By Milca P.
- MusicKhalid Performs "Location" And "Let's Go" On The Late Late ShowKhalid performs "Location" and "Let's Go" on The Late Late Show with James Corden.By Q. K. W.
- Music6LACK Performs "PRBLMS" On Corden & Is Interviewed By Zane LoweApple Music kicks off its Up Next artist showcase series with Atlanta's 6LACK. By Angus Walker
- NewsAn Ample-Chested Mariah Carey Leads Off Star-Studded Carpool KaraokeMariah Carey returns to Carpool Karaoke for a spectacular holiday edition of the viral video series. By Angus Walker
- NewsWatch Kendall Jenner Rank The Kardashian Babies' NamesOn "The Late, Late Show With James Corden," Kendall Jenner ranks the names of her nieces and nephew.By hnhh
- NewsJeezy Performs "Sweet Life" On The Late Late ShowWatch Jeezy and his band perform a standoff track of his new album "Church in These Streets."By Danny Schwartz
- NewsRaury Performs "Friends" On The Late Late ShowWatch Raury performs a single off his new "All We Need" album on The Late, Late Show. By Angus Walker