the gifted
- Original ContentRanking Wale's 4 Albums From Worst To BestAfter releasing his fourth album, "The Album About Nothing," Wale has been on the tongue of every fan rap for his great effort. We decided to break down each of his albums and rank them from worst to best. By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentWho Had The Better Verse: J. Cole Vs. WaleJ. Cole and Wale have collaborated on numerous occasions. With both rappers packing punchy lyrics, we examine their past collaborative records and explore who outdid the other.By Carl Lamarre
- Original ContentThe Evolution Of WaleTracing Wale's career progression from hipster favorite to MMG signee to "The Album About Nothing."By Patrick Lyons
- NewsSunshine (Remix)Listen to Wale's new remix of "Sunshine", featuring Rick Ross and Common.By hnhh
- NewsClappers (Remix)Wale's "Clappers" gets a facelift from Rick Ross, Fat Trel & Young Thug.By Trevor Smith
- Music VideosWale Feat. Meek Mill "Heaven's Afternoon" VideoWatch Wale Feat. Meek Mill "Heaven's Afternoon" VideoBy Rose Lilah
- NewsWale Performs "Love Hate Thing" At 2013 Soul Train AwardsWatch Wale Performs "Love Hate Thing" At 2013 Soul Train AwardsBy Trevor Smith
- NewsKanye West, Wale & J. Cole Make Billboard History For RapKanye West's "Yeezus," J. Cole's "Born Sinner," and Wale's "The Gifted" make Billboard history.By Rose Lilah
- ReviewsReview: Wale's "The Gifted"With the release of his third album, MMG rapper Wale aims to prove he can be both a lyricist and a poet and still achieve commercial success.By Iva Anthony
- NewsStream Wale's Album "The Gifted" In Its EntiretyWale teams up with iTunes for the opportunity for fans to listen to his upcoming album, "The Gifted", a week early.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsTracklist Revealed For Wale's "The Gifted" [Update: Features Revealed]The tracklist for Wale's upcoming album, "The Gifted", has been revealed.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsWale Talks On J. Cole's Album Date Change & Why He Didn't Follow SuitWale discusses not choosing the popular June 18th date to drop his album, "The Gifted."By Rose Lilah
- NewsCover Art Revealed For Wale's "The Gifted"Wale reveals the cover art for his upcoming album, "The Gifted."By Rose Lilah
- NewsWale Discusses Inspiration For "The Gifted," His Love Of The 90s & Explains Album TitleWale discusses his inspiration for his upcoming album, "The Gifted," mentioning the '90s as a big source, and explains the album title.By Rose Lilah
- MusicWale Confidently Discusses Upcoming LP "The Gifted"The MMG rapper is supremely confidant about his next project. By hnhh