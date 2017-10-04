the daily beast
- Pop CultureJake Paul Calls COVID-19 A "Hoax": "Masks Do Nothing"The YouTube star claims he received his information from his "medical friends."By Erika Marie
- MusicIce Cube Calls Reporter's Assault Accusation A "F*ckin Lie"In 2015, Ice Cube was accused of ordering an assault on a rabbi. He denied the allegations, but a "The Daily Beast" reporter thinks otherwise.By Erika Marie
- EntertainmentRichard Pryor Widow Claims He Wouldn't Be Ashamed Of Marlon Brando FlingJennifer Lee Pryor speaks out about Quincy Jones' claims.By Aron A.
- Music6ix9ine's Ex-Girlfriend Sara Molina Says He Beat Her In Front Of Their DaughterShe also claims he got several women pregnant in the last year.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Speaks On When Omarosa "Stormed Out" Of His ShowJimmy Kimmel speaks on the time Omarosa "stormed out" on him.By Aron A.
- MusicBusta Rhymes Explains Why Kendrick Lamar Is More Respected Than Drake"At the end of the day, people respect substance."By Alex Zidel
- MusicMethod Man On Disrespecting Tupac: "Pac Walked So They Could Run."Method Man speaks on respecting OG's in new interview.By Matthew Parizot
- SocietyLas Vegas Shooter May Have Initially Targeted A Festival Chance The Rapper HeadlinedA new report says that the Life Is Beautiful festival may have been Paddock's initial target.By Aron A.