Terence Crutcher
- Editor's PickOfficer Who Killed Terence Crutcher Now Claims She Went Temporarily Deaf, Pleads Not GuiltyOffice Betty Shelby is now claiming she was temporarily deaf while shooting and killing Terence Crutcher.By Rose Lilah
- LifeOfficer Betty Shelby Turns Herself In To Authorities, Mugshot ReleasedAfter turning herself in to authorities, Tulsa County police officer Betty Shelby's mugshot has been released.By hnhh
- LifeProsecutor Announces First Degree Manslaughter Charges Against Officer Who Killed Terence CrutcherBetty Shelby charged with first degree manslaughter. By Kyle Rooney
- BeefTerence Crutcher’s Death Makes The Game Rethink Beef With Meek MillThe Game says his beef with Meek Mill makes him look bi-polar following the tragic death of Terence Crutcher.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsArtists React To Death Of Terence CrutcherArtists react to the killing of an unarmed black man at the hands of a Tulsa police officer.By Rose Lilah
- LifeDashcam Footage Shows Tulsa Police Shooting, Killing Unarmed Terence CrutcherGraphic footage shows unarmed black man being killed by Tulsa police. By Kyle Rooney