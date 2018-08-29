talks
- PoliticsSweden's PM Warns Trump, A$AP Rocky Won't Receive "Special Treatment"Sweden's PM responds to President Trump's request to have A$AP Rocky released from custody.By Devin Ch
- SportsAntonio Brown Generating Tons Of NFL Trade Interest: Raiders Among Most InterestedThere's plenty of interest around the NFL for a peak offensive weapon like Antonio Brown.By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Is "Ready" To Make Music With Fellow Eccentric, Dennis RodmanDennis Rodman slides into Lil Uzi Vert's DMs with something other than facial piercings on his mind.By Devin Ch
- MusicVic Mensa Shares A Conversation That Jay Z Had With BanksyBanksy reportedly says what him and Jay are doing is “counterculture.”By Kevin Goddard
- MusicKid Cudi Says He Was “Ashamed” To Talk About Mental HealthKid Cudi opens up about mental health in a preview of Facebook Watch’s "Red Table Talk."By Kevin Goddard
- SportsHouston Rockets & Carmelo Anthony In "Crisis" Talks Over His Role With TeamThe Houston Rockets feel they may have bottomed out on the ill-fated Carmelo experiment.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Real Keke, K'yanna Barber, Talks About Drake’s “In My Feelings” Shoutout & MoreWatch the real Keke talk about meeting Drake through Kamaiyah and her "In My Feelings" shout out in new radio interview.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicCardi B Talks Wanting 3 or 4 Kids & How Kulture "Broke Her Vagina" On Jimmy KimmelCardi B sits down for another hilarious interview with Jimmy Kimmel.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Talks Kanye West Beef, Pusha T Diss, & More On HBO’s “The Shop”Drizzy finally addresses his Summer beefs with Kanye West & Pusha T on Friday night's episode of "The Shop."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicWale Speaks On Mac Miller’s Passing: “It Hit Me Really Really Hard”Watch Wale address the passing of Mac Miller and a lot more in his latest interview with Nessa.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsRaiders Agree To Trade Khalil Mack To Chicago BearsKhalil Mack looks to land in Chicago, pending a league fax.By Devin Ch
- SportsLeBron James On His Upbringing: "I Ain't F*cking With No White People"HBO's "The Shop" went deep into race relations.By Zaynab