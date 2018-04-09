ta13oo
- MusicDenzel Curry & Cordae Reflect On Major Album AnniversariesDenzel Curry and Cordae celebrate the anniversaries of their acclaimed albums "TA13OO" and "The Lost Boy" respectively. By Mitch Findlay
- BeefSpaceGhostPurrp Claims Denzel Curry Is Having Sex With Billie EilishHe also accuses Curry of "sacrificing" XXXTentacion.By Alex Zidel
- Music VideosDenzel Curry Offer Trippy Visual For "Black Balloons" Ft. Twelve'len & GoldLinkThe artist taps into the dangers of the industry.By Erika Marie
- MusicDenzel Curry & Charlie Heat Announce Release Date For Joint Project "Aloha"Denzel Curry and Charlie Heat's new project "Aloha" arrives at the top of next month.By Aron A.
- MusicDenzel Curry Vows To Be The "Best Artist Of 2019 & Beyond"Denzel Curry vows to pick up where "TA13OO" left off. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDenzel Curry Is Already Working On His Next AlbumCurry is back at work. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicDenzel Curry Talks Being A "Dork," XXXTentacion, & "TA13OO""Fuck this rap star shit, I'm an artist."By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDenzel Curry's "THE BLACKEST BALLOON" Is A Dark Cloud Of A SongDenzel Curry is in a bad mood.By Brynjar Chapman
- InterviewsDenzel Curry Breaks Down & Discusses Each Act On "TA1300"Denzel Curry gives us an exclusive interview where he dissects all three Acts of his new album "TA13OO."By Rose Lilah
- NewsStream Denzel Curry's Entire New Album "TA1300"Denzel Curry drops off the 3rd & final act in his "TA1300" project, dubbed "Dark."By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosDenzel Curry & J.I.D. Make Social Commentary On "SIRENS_Z1RENZ"Two of hip-hop's best and brightest join forces on "SIRENS." By Mitch Findlay
- NewsDenzel Curry & J.I.D Address The State Of America On New Song “SIRENS | Z1RENZ”Listen to one of the standouts off “TA1300.”By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream Act 2 Of Denzel Curry's "TA1300" ProjectDenzel Curry's second act of "TA1300" has arrived, featuring an appearance from J.I.D.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsListen To The Title Track Of Denzel Curry's New Project "TA1300"Denzel Curry's "TA1300" project out now!By Kevin Goddard
- NewsStream The First Act Of Denzel Curry’s “TA1300” Project Called “Light”Denzel Curry drops off the first act in his "TA1300" project.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsDenzel Curry Prepares "TA13OO" With Nyyjerya For "CASH MANIAC"Denzel Curry's latest single is a summer bop.By Alex Zidel
- NewsDenzel Curry Recruits GoldLink & Twelve'len For "Black Balloons"Denzel Curry gears up for "TA13OO" with "Black Balloon."By Aron A.
- Original ContentDenzel Curry Is Leading His Generation By ExampleDenzel Curry's "Clout Cobain" and "Percs" prove the young rapper is standing firmly at the top of his class. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDenzel Curry Posts U.S. & European Tour Dates In Support Of "TA13OO" AlbumDenzel Curry's "TA13OO" tour will take him overseas.By Devin Ch
- MusicDenzel Curry Announces Release Date & Tracklist For “TA13OO”“TA1300” drops July 25-27.By Kevin Goddard
- Music VideosDenzel Curry Shares New Single & Accompanying Video "Clout Cobain"Check out Denzel Curry's new single "Clout Cobain."By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDenzel Curry Has Surprising Plans Prior To "TA13OO" ReleaseDenzel Curry claims to be releasing an R&B album ahead of the anticipated "TA13OO."By Alex Zidel