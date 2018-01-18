surge
- Pop CulturePnB Rock's "Selfish" Returns To Charts, Streams Spike 652% Following Rapper's Tragic DeathThe 2017 track landed at No. 17 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeU.S. Shatters Coronavirus Record With More Than 75,000 New Cases In One DayThe United States continues its fight against coronavirus as the threat of a national resurgence increases. By Madusa S.
- PoliticsFlorida Smashes Record For Most New Coronavirus Cases In Single DayFlorida broke the record for most new coronavirus cases in a single day, Saturday.By Cole Blake
- Numbers6ix9ine's "DUMMY BOY" Surges In Sales After Prison ReleaseWhere it's out of curiosity or sheer nostalgia, 6ix9ine's debut album "DUMMY BOY" sees an uptick in streams.By Aron A.
- RandomAlcohol Sales Increase By 55% In The U.S.Liquor sales rose by 55% in the United States as the country continues to self-isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic.By Lynn S.
- MusicNipsey Hussle's "Victory Lap" Expected To Return To Top 10 On Billboard 200The album previously debuted at number 4 on the chart.By Aron A.
- MusicR. Kelly Searches Spike On XHamster, Porn Site Takes Stand Against VideoxHamster warns anyone searching for R. Kelly's sex tape that the video is both immoral and illegal.By Aron A.
- Music"Surviving R. Kelly" Causes Surge In Calls To Sex Abuse HotlineAn increase of sexual abuse survivors reached out for help during "Surviving R. Kelly."By Aron A.
- EntertainmentNetflix's Market Value Exceeds Comcast's & Is Close To Surpassing Disney'sThe streaming giant is making some serious moves in the stock market. By David Saric
- SocietyPornhub Traffic Steadily Increases In South Korea During Olympic GamesThe Olympics are a good reminder to watch porn.
By David Saric
- SocietyPornhub Saw A Spike In Hawaiian Viewers Right After False Missile AlertResidents of the island turned to adult entertainment to cope with their impending doom. By David Saric