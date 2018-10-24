super hero
- MoviesRobert Pattinson Tried To Keep "Batman" Audition A Secret From Christopher NolanPattinson failed miserably. By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Batman Forever" Has A Darker, 3 Hour Director's Cut According To Warner Bros.More Jim Carrey and Tommy Lee Jones? Yes!By Karlton Jahmal
- GramJorja Smith Has An Important Question About Her BRIT Awards OutfitJorja Smith asked her eager Instagram followers what they think her super power would be based on what she wore to the 2020 BRIT Awards on Tuesday.By Lynn S.
- SportsDwight Howard Matches NBA Stars With Superhero Alter Egos: WatchLos Angeles Lakers center Dwight Howard gives super hero alter egos to LeBron James, Chris Paul & other NBA Stars.By Kyle Rooney
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Footage Was Shown In Secret & Synopsis Leaks OnlineIt looks like the team is heading to Space.By Karlton Jahmal
- Movies"Avengers: Endgame" May Be The Longest Marvel Movie EverThe upcoming movie may be 3 hours long.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesBen Affleck Will Not Be Reprising His Role In "The Batman""The Batman" will focus on a younger Bruce Wayne. By Alexander Cole
- Entertainment"The Batman" Will Feature Multiple Villains In A Rogue's Gallery ThrillerMatt Reeves is moving back to the Noir-driven style old Batman tales.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentKevin Feige Aims To Develop Stories For The X-Men & Fantastic 4 In 6 MonthsMarvel is coming together. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStan Lee Will Be Tributed On Each Marvel Comic Cover In DecemberStan Lee will be remembered on each Marvel comic released next month.By Alex Zidel
- MoviesChris Evans "Isn't Done Yet" As Captain America, According To Director Joe RussoDoes Chris Evans have another "Captain America" appearance in him?By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Young Justice" Reboot Gets Action Packed New TrailerBetter late than never. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentStan Lee's Daughter Says They Created One Final SuperheroIntroducing: Dirt Man!By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMarvel's Stan Lee Dead At Age 95: ReportR.I.P. Stan Lee.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentDisneyland's Marvel Super Hero Land First Details RevealedThe Avengers come to Disney. By Karlton Jahmal
- Gaming"Marvel’s Spider-Man" For PlayStation 4 Smashes A Handful Of Gaming RecordsEven Marvel games are raking in millions. By Karlton Jahmal