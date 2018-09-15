sunday
- NewsKYLE Gets In His R&B Bag On New Track "Sunday"KYLE is back with a smooth track for the ladies.ByAlexander Cole3.6K Views
- MusicKanye West Isn't Performing At Rolling Loud Miami: ReportReports say Kanye West will no longer be performing at Rolling Loud.ByAron A.2.9K Views
- MusicKanye West Dropping His "NEBUCHADNEZZAR’" Opera On SundayKanye's latest ambitious effort springs to life this weekend. ByMitch Findlay1353 Views
- MusicKanye West Breaks Records With Joel Osteen Sunday Service AppearanceKanye came through with Christianity's biggest cross over event.ByAlexander Cole5.6K Views
- SportsPascal Siakam "Doubtful" For Game 4 Of Raptors-76ers Playoff SeriesPascal Siakam is suffering through an injury he may have picked up after colliding with Joel Embiid.ByDevin Ch2.2K Views
- MusicKid Cudi Dedicates "Pursuit Of Happiness" To Nipsey Hussle & Mac Miller At CoachellaWatch Kid Cudi's stirring performance at Coachella last night.ByDevin Ch6.1K Views
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Producers Are Concerned Season 8's Ending Will Upset FansThe "Game of Thrones" showrunners are urging fans be kind, rewind their divisive opinions of "The Sopranos" finale.ByDevin Ch5.2K Views
- WrestlingSeth Rollins Says WWE Locker Room Is "Done With" Brock LesnarSeth Rollins' criticism of his Wrestlemania 35 is the very opposite of "Kayfabe."ByDevin Ch12.4K Views
- MusicCardi B Channels Her Veteran Ways In G'd Up Rant: "I'm A B*tch From The Streets"Cardi B challenges an overlooked double standard, then immediately quits on Twitter for "a few days."ByDevin Ch15.0K Views
- MusicPitchfork Festival Reveals 2019 Dates, Begins Selling TicketsThe Pitchfork Festival opens its box office, before revealing its 2019 lineup.ByDevin Ch956 Views
- SportsNFL Awards Unveiled: Patrick Mahomes Wins MVP, Offensive Player Of The YearPatrick Mahomes becomes the youngest NFL MVP since Dan "The Man" Marino.ByDevin Ch6.3K Views
- SportsSuper Bowl 53: "Rich Fiend" Wagers $1.5 Million On Rams Beating PatsThere's a lot of moolah on the line for this year's Super Bowl.ByDevin Ch8.0K Views
- SportsNew England Patriots Attract 35,000 Fans In Final "Super Bowl" RallyTom Brady issued the final rally cry before boarding the plane to Atlanta.ByDevin Ch2.4K Views
- SocietyCardi B Clashes With Tomi Lahren: "Leave Me Alone I Will Dog Walk You"Cardi B wins her latest political clash with Tomi Lahren in TKO fashion.ByDevin Ch38.4K Views
- MusicBurna Boy Demands Better Press From Coachella: "I Am An African Giant"Burna Boy wants Coachella to put a little shine on his illustrious name.ByDevin Ch4.3K Views
- EntertainmentTiffany Haddish Upset Atlanta Doesn't Have Male Strip Clubs Open On SundayTiffany Haddish's Atlanta visit wasn't as exciting as she had hoped. ByChantilly Post4.4K Views
- SportsPanthers' Eric Reid & Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins Get Into Pre-Game ScrapEric Reid's feud with Malcolm Jenkins spills over to the field.ByDevin Ch7.4K Views
- MusicTekashi 6ix9ine Previews Next Single “Stoopid” Dropping This SundayCheck out a preview of 6ix9ine's upcoming Tay Keith-produced song "Stoopid."ByKevin Goddard25.4K Views
- SportsTom Brady Says Josh Gordon Partnership Is A "Work In Progress"Coach Belichick is happy with Josh Gordon's progress so far.ByDevin Ch1.9K Views
- SportsAaron Rodgers Cleared To Practice But Still "Iffy" For Sunday's GameAaron Rodgers is a game-time decision for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.ByDevin Ch702 Views