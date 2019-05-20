suing
- MusicThe Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Snoop Dogg Has Been DroppedThe woman who alleged that she was sexually assaulted by Snoop Dogg back in 2013 has filed for a voluntary dismissal of the case. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Sues Carl Crawford's Label Over "Something For Thee Hotties" ProjectMegan Thee Stallion dropped off "Something for Thee Hotties" late last year.By Hayley Hynes
- SportsLogan Paul Reveals Plans To Sue Floyd MayweatherLogan still hasn't been paid for his fight against Floyd.By Alexander Cole
- LifeMamba Sports Academy Now Suing Helicopter Company For Funeral CostsThe former Mamba Sports Academy is now suing Island Express Helicopter Inc. over basketball coach, Christina Mauser's funeral costs. By Brianna Lawson
- MusicNicole Scherzinger Being Sued By Pussycat Dolls’ Founder For Backing Out Of ReunionNicole allegedly wants "complete creative control."By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicChance The Rapper's Ex-Manager Sues Him For Millions, Disses "The Big Day"Chance The Rapper's ex-manager Pat Corcoran, who previously managed him since 2013, hits him with a multi-million dollar lawsuit while slamming "The Big Day." By Mitch Findlay
- TechGoogle Is Being Sued Over Alleged Data Breach On Kids' ChromebooksGoogle is in the hot seat for allegedly collecting personal data from many young students without consent via their popular Chromebook laptops.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicSalt-N-Pepa's DJ, Spinderella Sues The Duo For "Screwing Her Out Of Millions"DJ Spinderella says Salt & Pepa screwed her out of her cut of the deal.By hnhh
- MusicJay Z's Roc Nation Sues Licensing Firm For "Massive Years-Long Fraud"The company would lie about their finances to lure in investors, after which they would take off with their money.By hnhh
- EntertainmentAmber Heard & Johnny Depp Head To Trial In $50,000,000 Defamation CaseAmber & Johnny head to court.By hnhh
- MusicCardi B Now Suing Ex-Manager Shaft For $30 Million: ReportCardi B is now demanding $30 million in damages from her former manager Shaft.By Kevin Goddard
- Music2Pac's Estate Is Suing Universal Music Group Over Masters Lost In "2018 Fire"2Pac's estate is listed among the plaintiffs in the $100 million lawsuit against UMG.By Devin Ch
- MusicKali Uchis Is Being Sued By Her Former Manager For Unpaid Debts & DamagesKali's former manager is suing her for repeatedly failing to pay her, and suddenly firing her in 2017, and is seeking $250,000 in damages.By hnhh
- MusicJay-Z Offers Legal Support To Family In $10 Million Suit Against Phoenix Police Dept.Shout out to Jay-Z for pulling his ace attorney Alex Spiro out of the bullpen.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown Accused Of Withholding Cell Phone Records By Alleged Rape VictimChris Brown's 2017 accuser says he's refusing to cooperate with the legal process.By Devin Ch
- SportseSports Star Tfue Sues "FaZe Clan" For Restricting His Earning PotentialAn elite Fortnite player is seeking legal action against "the unlawful practices" of his employers.By Devin Ch