submission
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Responds To Backlash About Her "Submitting" To JeezyJeannie Mai explains her comments about "submitting" to Jeezy in marriage.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsJeannie Mai Explains Why She Looks Forward To Submitting To Jeezy In MarriageThe talk show host reveals why submission to her husband is something that she desires in her relationship with the rapper.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsFantasia's Husband Speaks On Submission Remarks: "Men Have Abused That Power"He then changed the word "power" to "gift."By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFantasia Thinks Women Need To Submit: "That's Why You Can't Find A Man"The conversation about submission is always a slippery slope.By Erika Marie
- TechElon Musk Ditches Space Travel For SoundCloud Rap, Drops "RIP Harambe" SongElon Musk closes up shop on "Emo G Records" after a day in business.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentYNW Melly's "Bompetition" Bootleg Gets Pulled From SoundCloudForeign Teck uploaded the song unannounced only to pull the plug some hours later.By Devin Ch
- WrestlingUFC 230: Daniel Cormier Chokes Out Derrick Lewis, The MMA World ReactsWhat happens when two "good guys" go to battle?By Devin Ch
- SportsConor McGregor Calls For Rematch Following Submission Loss To Khabib"Good knock. Looking forward to the rematch."By Devin Ch
- NumbersZaytoven Blames His Intern For Messing Up His Artist Recruitment PostingAlways blame the intern!By Devin Ch
- MusicLil Peep Estate Accepting Submissions For "NO SMOK!NG" Clothing LineSubmissions are officially open for the late Lil Peep's collaborative clothing line.By Alex Zidel
- SportsUFC Legend Matt Serra Submits Messy Patron In Vegas Coffee ShopMatt Serra earns his Good Samaritan medal.By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Isn't Pursuing A Grammy Nomination For "More Life:" ReportDrake's hit "playlist" won't be in the running for a Grammy. By Matt F
- MusicDJ Khaled Offering $10K To The Winner Of The "Wild Thoughts" ContestDJ Khaled wants to make you richer.By Matt F