- MoviesDavid Fincher Compares The Making Of "Joker" To "Fight Club"David Fincher explained how Todd Phillips' "Joker" reminded him of making "Fight Club."By Cole Blake
- Original ContentJaz-O Is The Originator: Reflections On Jay-Z, B.I.G, & Creating The Triplet FlowEXCLUSIVE: Jaz-O The Originator reflects on his story with no shortage of OG wisdom. By Mitch Findlay
- Music"Soft Drink Pusher" Stacks Major Profits From Rapper ClientèleHe ships crates from Quebec to studios and celebrities located in the US.By Zaynab
- Entertainment"Avengers 4" Could Be The Longest Marvel Film Ever With A 3-Hour Runtime"Avengers 4" is halfway edited, as we speak.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMarlon Wayans To Launch Youtube Sketch Comedy ChannelMarlon Wayans continues to expand.By Milca P.
- MusicLil Uzi Vert & Wheezy Set Up Beach Studio For Imminent "Xmas 2019" DropIncoming heat from Uzi and Wheezy?By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentMarvel Studios President Kevin Feige Denies Black Cat Debut In New "Spider-Man" FilmThe MCU head honcho is shooting down rumours. By David Saric
- Movies"Avengers: Infinity War" Notches U.S. Opening Weekend Record"Avengers: Infinity War" passes Star Wars for All-Time domestic weekend record.By Devin Ch
- SportsESPN Will Open New York City Studio Next SpringESPN will be produce shows outside of Bristol next year.By Matt F