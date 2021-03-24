#StopAsianHate
- Crime#StopAsianHate Cries Continue As Man Is Charged For Throwing Rocks At Asian Mom & SonMore crimes against the Asian community continue to arise, the latest being a California man who threw rocks at a mother & son due to his distaste for Koreans.By Keenan Higgins
- Pop CultureRihanna Attends #StopAsianHate March In New YorkRihanna marched alongside hundreds in the #StopAsianHate protest in New York City.By Alex Zidel
- GramMegan Thee Stallion & Fashion Nova Donate $50K In Honor Of ATL VictimsThe rapper lends her voice, platform, and wallet, to the #StopAsianHate movement.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureJay Leno Apologizes For Jokes Against Asians Community: "I Knew It Was Wrong"The famed talk show host has been long criticized for his quips about Asian stereotypes & apologizes in wake of the #StopAsianHate campaign.By Erika Marie