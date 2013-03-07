stay trippy
- MixtapesJuicy J Reveals Cover Art & Release Date For "Blue Dream & Lean 2"Juicy J unveiled the cover art for his upcoming mixtape "Blue Dream & Lean 2", hosted by DJ Scream.By Rose Lilah
- Music VideosJuicy J Feat. Wiz Khalifa & Chris Brown "Talkin' Bout" VideoJuicy J lets go of the video for "Talkin' Bout" with Wiz Khalifa and Chris Brown.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJuicy J Announces "Never Sober" Tour With Travi$ Scott [Update: Schedule Announced]Juicy J has announced a new "Never Sober" tour with Travi$ Scott.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJuicy J Announces Winner Of $50,0000 ScholarshipJuicy J has picked a winner for his $50,000 scholarship.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJuicy J Feat. Project Pat "No Heart No Love" Video [NSFW]Watch Juicy J Feat. Project Pat "No Heart No Love" Video [NSFW]By Trevor Smith
- NewsBounce It (Remix 2.0)Yo dawg, we heard you like remixes... Juicy's reworked track gets an instrumental facelift on this club-ready take on the hit.By Trevor Smith
- NewsBounce It (Remix)Juicy gets new verses from Wiz and Trey on the official remix to his "Stay Trippy" hit.By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsReview: Juicy J's "Stay Trippy"After a resurgence in his career and a brand new label to call home, former Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J proves he is invincible with "Stay Trippy."By Iva Anthony
- NewsJuicy J Says His Twerking Scholarship Helps The Community, Defends Miley CyrusJuicy J defends his $50,000 twerking scholarship contest, and also defends Miley Cyrus' VMA performance. By Rose Lilah
- NewsJuicy J Is Giving Out A $50K Twerking Scholarship [Update: Details Revealed]Juicy J says he is giving a $50,000 scholarship to the woman who can twerk the best. By Rose Lilah
- NewsAin't No Comin Down (Remix)"Stay Trippy" is only a few weeks away, and Juicy keeps giving the fans music. Here he gets a big collabo from Tip for the "Ain't No Comin Down" remix.By Jacob Lewis
- NewsJuicy J Announces "Stay Trippy" Release DateJuicy J's "Stay Trippy" is set to drop on August 27th.By Rose Lilah
- NewsBoss NiggaThe latest leak from Juicy J's upcoming "Stay Trippy" album.By hnhh
- NewsJuicy J Reveals "Stay Trippy" Will Drop This Summer, Speaks On "Hottest MCs" ListJuicy J gives a time-frame for when we'll be receiving "Stay Trippy," and talks about the MTV "Hottest MCs" list.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJuicy J Announces "Stay Trippy" Tour With ASAP FergJuicy J will be hitting the road for a 37-city nationwide tour alongside A$AP Ferg.By Kevin Goddard