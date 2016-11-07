sremmlife 2
- NewsRae Sremmurd & Kodak Black Struck Gold With The Woozy Party Anthem "Real Chill"Rae Sremmurd's second studio album "Sremmlife 2" celebrates its five-year anniversary.By Joshua Robinson
- MusicRae Sremmurd Want A Nobel Peace Prize For Making "Black Beatles"Rae Sremmurd want to be the first rappers to win a Nobel Prize.By Matthew Parizot
- MusicRae Sremmurd’s “Sremmlife 2” Goes PlatinumCongrats to Rae Sremmurd who's "Sremmlife 2" album has officially gone platinum.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsPerplexing PegasusThe first single off of "SremmLife 3" is finally here. By Aron A.
- MusicRae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane's "Black Beatles" Is Certified 5X PlatinumA massive accomplishment for Ear Drummer Records and the Black Beatles. By Angus Walker
- NewsRae Sremmurd "Swang" VideoJxmmi and Swae Lee go golfing in "Swang."By Danny Schwartz
- MusicWatch Rae Sremmurd Perform "Black Beatles" On ColbertThe duo's Ed Sullivan stage performance aired on the 53rd anniversary of the Beatles' American television debut.By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: February 1First week sales for Migos aren't in just yet.By Chris Tart
- MusicWatch Rae Sremmurd Bring Drake Out In Amsterdam"I heard there’s no party like a SremmLife party."By Trevor Smith
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: January 18The Weeknd is stil on top.By Chris Tart
- LifeRae Sremmurd Releases "Sremmlife 2" Tour MerchandiseGet it while it's hot.By hnhh
- NewsRae Sremmurd "Now That I Know" VideoRae Sremmurd drop off the video for their next big hit "Now That I Know."By hnhh
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: December 14The Weeknd falls to a new lord of the charts.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: December 7The Weeknd's "Starboy" dominates.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: November 30Rae Sremmurd stages a comeback.By Chris Tart
- NewsRae Sremmurd Feat. Juicy J "Shake It Fast" Video"Shake it Fast" is Rae Sremmurd's answer to the "Tip Drill" video.By Danny Schwartz
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: November 23A Tribe Called Quest conquers the Billboard charts for the first time in 20 years.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: November 16Our weekly breakdown of hip-hop and r'n'b album sales and chart performance.By Chris Tart
- Original ContentCharts Don't Lie: November 9Jeezy scores his third #1 album with "Trap or Die 3."By Chris Tart
- NewsRae Sremmurd's Mannequin Challenge Anthem "Black Beatles" Enters Top 10 Of Billboard Hot 100The song is now both Rae Sremmurd and Gucci Mane's highest-charting single. By Trevor Smith