Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven
- MusicKid Cudi Says "Speedin' Bullet" Album Was A Cry For HelpKid Cudi speaks about his highly-critiqued album "Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven," calling it a cry for help and saying that he just wanted to be understood.By Alex Zidel
- Hip-Hop HistoryKid Cudi Appreciates The Love For His "Album Everyone Hates"Kid Cudi pokes fun at a divisive project's reputation. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentKid Cudi's Albums, RankedRetracing the full-length highs and lows of Scott Mescudi’s collection.By Luke Hinz
- Original ContentVOTE: What's Your Favorite Kid Cudi Project?Cast your vote.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKid Cudi Says He's Now Dropping Two Albums In 2016Kid Cudi has big plans. By Trevor Smith
- NewsKid Cudi Says "Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven" Is "The Most Important Album Right Now""In 5 years, maybe sooner, you'll see its impact."By Trevor Smith
- ReviewsReview: Kid Cudi's "Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven"Cudi's latest offer is a controversial move into rock territory; is it a bold gesture or a misguided blunder?By Maxwell Cavaseno
- Original Content6 Artists That Probably Influenced Kid Cudi's "Speedin' Bullet To Heaven"Kid Cudi's new album brings to mind the work of a wide range of artists.By Chris Tart
- NewsFirst Week Sales For G-Eazy, Rick Ross, Curren$y, & Kid CudiG-Eazy reigned supreme among new hip hop releases.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsKid Cudi Is Upset His Album Was Labeled "Hip-Hop" On iTunesKid Cudi says "Speedin Bullet 2 Heaven" is an "alternative" album.By Trevor Smith
- NewsStream Kid Cudi’s New Album “Speedin' Bullet 2 Heaven”Listen to Kid Cudi's sixth studio album in its entirety.By Kevin Goddard
- NewsKid Cudi Cancels “Especial” TourKid Cudi will no longer be taking his talents on the road this Winter.By Kevin Goddard