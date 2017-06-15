spa
- CrimePhotos Surface Of Atlanta Spa Shooting SuspectThe mugshot of 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long emerges. By Aron A.
- SportsRobert Kraft's Spa Sex Tape Officially Thrown Out By The JudgeThe judge feels as though the police invaded people's privacy.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Spa Sex Tape Won't Be Released Until Case Is Over: ReportRobert Kraft finally won one of his legal battles.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Masseuse Arrested After Video Details Sexual EncounterAnother new development in the Robert Kraft case.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Kraft Naked "Rub & Tug" Footage Will Be Released: ReportKraft has tried everything to keep the video from going public.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentKourtney Kardashian & Sofia Richie Have Beverly Hills Spa DateKourtney & Sofia share some R&R time. By Chantilly Post
- SportsRobert Kraft Offered Deal In Prostitution Case: ReportKraft could potentially have his charges dropped.By Alexander Cole
- MusicNicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kisses Her Feet In Sensual Hot Tub VideoNicki gets treated like the rightful Queen.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake Is Building An NBA-Sized Basketball Court In His New Toronto PadDrake migrates back to the 6ix in time for NBA action.By Devin Ch
- MusicUsher's Male STD Accuser Claims They Had Sex In Koreatown SpaAnother one of Usher's accusers makes a bold claim.By Matt F
- LifeDrake's Toronto Mansion Details Have Been RevealedDrake's new digs look mighty impressive.By Matt F