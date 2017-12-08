Sony Music Entertainment
- SocietyJudge Orders Sony To Pay $160 Million For 2017 Cousin Stizz Concert ShootingA judge says the company failed to protect members of the audience with proper security that night.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicSony Music Sues Triller For Copyright Infringement & Breach of ContractTriller is facing even more legal trouble after the recent lawsuit from Swizz Beatz and Timbaland.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMichael Jackson's Estate & Sony Music Reach Settlement Over Alleged Fake MusicBoth parties reached an agreement regarding the 2014 controversy.By Lawrencia Grose
- TechJoyner Lucas Speaks About His App Tully & Sony Music InvestmentJoyner Lucas speaks about why he built his growing app, Tully.By Cole Blake
- MusicPayola Claims Lead FCC Commissioner To Ask Record Labels To Investigate IssueMike O'Rielly is cracking down on shady business practices in the music industry.By Aron A.
- MusicIs A New Tyler, The Creator Album Dropping Before July?Sony's fiscal breakdown reveals Tyler, The Creator is on the horizon. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicPrince's Estate And Sony Sign Exclusive 35 Album DealPrince's "Lovesexy," "Dirty Mind," "Sign O' The Times" and 35 others slated for re-release.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyYouTube To Launch Music Streaming Service "Remix"Another music streaming platform is in the works.By David Saric