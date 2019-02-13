so far gone
- MusicDrake "So Far Gone" Era Pictures Surface OnlineThe Blog Era podcast continued its retrospective media series on hip-hop with the Canadian superstar's mainstream breakout.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicTory Lanez Says The State Of Music In 2022 Is "Mid"Tory Lanez shares his thoughts on why the state of music in 2022 is "mid."By hnhh
- MusicMuni Long Reveals How Drake Reached Out To HerMuni Long has been in the game longer than you think By Marc Griffin
- Original ContentDrake's "November 18th" Is Our Subtle Reminder That Winter Is Coming It's time to play that Drake song.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake Rapped From The Heart On "The Calm"Drake and 40 broke new barriers upon creating "The Calm," an emotional standout that left a lasting impression on both parties. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentTop 10 Mixtapes From 2009We count down the top 10 mixtapes from the year 2009.By Rose Lilah
- Hip-Hop HistoryRich Paul Convinced Drake To Make "Best I Ever Had" As 1st Single Off "So Far Gone"Drake wanted "Uptown" as the single to "So Far Gone."By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Reveals He's Already Started Working On New Album On U.K. TourDrake's follow-up to "Scorpion" is officially on the way.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake Locks In 10th Top 10 Album On Billboard 200 With "So Far Gone"Drake returns to the top 10.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake's "So Far Gone" Projected To Debut In Top 10 On Billboard 200Drake's 2009 breakout mixtape is heading to the Billboard charts for the first time.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake's "So Far Gone" First Week Sales Projection RevealedWill Drake land the number one album on the BIllboard 200 off a 10-year old project?By Aron A.
- NewsDrake & Kanye West Delivered A Haunting Reflection On "Say What's Real"Drake and Kanye West once held the elixir. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicDrake & Kanye West Mysteriously Sign Off On "Say What's Real" Sample ClearanceWater under the bridge, or money over bullsh*t?By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake’s “So Far Gone” Now Available On All Streaming ServicesFans can listen to Drake's "So Far Gone" on iTunes and Spotify finally.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicDrake Revisits The Past In "So Far Gone" Video From 2009"So Far Gone" hits streaming services tonight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicBun B Dubs Drake "Top 10 Lyricists" Despite Having GhostwritersBun B reflects on "So Far Gone" and Drake's career since then. By Aron A.