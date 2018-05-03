Slavery Comments
- MusicCyHi The Prynce Explains Kanye West's "Slavery" CommentsCyHi The Prynce offers an explanation to Kanye West's controversial 2018 comments.ByAron A.2.4K Views
- SocietyGLC Says Kanye West Has Moved Past The MAGA Antics For GoodThe longtime G.O.O.D. Music artist & friend to Kanye West sat down with Van Lathan for a tell-all interview.ByDevin Ch5.0K Views
- MusicKris Jenner Wishes Kanye West Would Say Some Things "Privately"Kris Jenner is all about the brand and Kanye's controversial comments could have a negative impact on that.ByAron A.3.2K Views
- MusicKanye West Apologizes To Drake & Denies Leaking Information To Pusha TKanye West says he'll be attending one of Drake's upcoming concerts.ByAlex Zidel19.3K Views
- MusicKanye West Trolled With Ruthless Meme After Colin Kaepernick's Nike CampaignA meme of a mock Adidas ad is going viral based on Kanye West's slavery comments.ByAlex Zidel32.7K Views
- MusicT.I. On Kanye West’s Trump Stance: “High Level Of Respect For Another”T.I. speaks on how his “Ye Vs. The People” collaboration with Kanye took form.ByAlex Zidel2.2K Views
- MusicKendrick Lamar Covers Vanity Fair, Talks Kanye's Politics & New Alias "Pulitzer Kenny""The Gospel According to Kendrick Lamar."ByDevin Ch2.4K Views
- MusicKanye West Opens Up About Trump & Being Cancelled In New InterviewKanye West explains his behavior leading up to "Ye."ByMatthew Parizot8.2K Views
- MusicKim Kardashian Comments On Kanye West's "Wouldn't Leave" LyricsKim Kardashian was surprised when Kanye played her the song. ByMatthew Parizot22.9K Views
- EntertainmentIssa Rae Roasts Kanye West For "Slavery" Comments At CFDA AwardsKim Kardashian was in attendance for her monologue.ByAlex Zidel2.0K Views
- MusicKanye West Completely Remade His Album After Appearing On TMZHis infamous TMZ appearance affected Kanye West in a major way. ByMatthew Parizot21.6K Views
- MusicChristina Aguilera Calls Kanye West "Endearing" Vows To Not Get "Involved" In ControversyX-Tina can appreciate Kanye West for his music-making abilities. ByChantilly Post3.3K Views
- MusicAmber Rose Says Kanye West & Donald Trump Have The Same PersonalityAmber Rose has spoken on Kanye West. ByChantilly Post10.1K Views
- MusicRoyce Da 5'9" Feels Bad For Chicago Because Of Kanye West's Recent BehaviorRoyce Da 5'9" talks Kanye West in a recent Billboard interview.ByAron A.2.4K Views
- MusicKanye West Breaks From Wyoming Studio For "Healing" Walk Through The Mountains"Fresh air is healing."ByChantilly Post3.2K Views
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Thinks Kanye West Is Making His Way Out Of The Sunken PlaceKanye West is doing his homework. ByMatthew Parizot8.9K Views
- SocietyKanye West Invited To Visit Slave Ports In Africa By Nigerian LawmakerA Nigerian lawmaker wants Kanye West to "experience the choices in chains."ByAron A.5.8K Views
- MusicJanelle Monae On Kanye West: "I Don't F*ck With Your Free Thoughts"Janelle Monae gets real about Kanye West.ByChantilly Post5.0K Views
- EntertainmentAva DuVernay Scorns Kanye West & R. Kelly For "Evoking Racial Terrorism"Ava DuVernay is appalled by Kanye and R. Kelly's attempts to defend themselves. ByMatthew Parizot1318 Views
- EntertainmentKanye West's Music Gets Banned By Radio Station Following Slavery CommentsKanye's battle for radio play just got even more difficult.ByAron A.8.1K Views