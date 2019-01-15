sinaloa cartel
- CrimeEl Chapo's Wife Expected To Plead Guilty To Helping Run Drug Empire: ReportShe's expected to enter the plea as part of an agreement established with federal prosecutors. By Madusa S.
- RandomEl Chapo's Daughter Marries Rival Drug Kingpen's Nephew In Mexican CathedralKeeping it in the family. By Dominiq R.
- SocietyEl Chapo Is Lying About "Cruel" Prison Conditions To Escape, Prosecutors SayThe prosecutors on El Chapo's case believe that he's trying to break out of prison. By Aron A.
- SocietyEl Chapo Likely To Serve Life Sentence In Prison "Not Designed For Humanity"El Chapo is likely headed to a Supermax prison where inmates sit in solitary confinement 23 hours a day.By Devin Ch
- SocietySenator Ted Cruz Believes El Chapo Should Fund Trump's Border WallTed Cruz takes to Donald Trump's favorite social media platform to celebrate El Chapo's conviction.By Aron A.
- SocietyEl Chapo's Most Outrageous Trial Revelations: Spyware, Torture & Live BurialsEl Chapo lived a thousand lives in his 30 years as a Narco trafficker.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJoaquin "El Chapo" Guzman Found Guilty On All CountsEl Chapo will be facing a life sentence. By Aron A.
- SocietyEl Chapo Allegedly Ordered His Cousin's Death For Skipping Work: ReportEl Chapo's cousin got whacked after claiming he was out of town.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentEl Chapo Wanted To Make A Movie About His Life: ReportEl Chapo: writer, director, actor.By Brynjar Chapman