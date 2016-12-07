Sickamore
- MusicNicki Minaj's Ex-Manager Sickamore Recalls Her Blasting Him For Photo ShootThe music business executive said that he didn't get Nicki a trailer for her to change in for a VIBE magazine shoot.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- NewsJayla Darden Makes First Label Drop With "Onto Something" EPJayla Darden shares new EP.By Milca P.
- MusicDrake Submitted His "Sicko Mode" Verse The Day "Astroworld" Was ReleasedTravis Scott's collaborator and A&R, Sickamore, revealed that Drizzy was able to turn in his "Sicko Mode" verse in the nick of time.By hnhh
- MusicNas, Wale, Virgil Abloh, Issa Rae, & More Announced As ComplexCon PanellistsComplexCon 2018 is going down next month.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTravis Scott's A&R Sickamore Explains The Process Of Creating "Astroworld""We were mixing the album until Thursday. It came out Thursday night."By Trevor Smith
- LifeTravis Scott Says He's “So Hurt” About His Grammy SnubTravis Scott is "so hurt" by his Grammy snub.By Kevin Goddard