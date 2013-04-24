shyheim
- NewsRemedy Links Up With Wu-Tang Clan For New Album "Remedy Meets Wu-Tang"Remedy's newest solo album is like a time machine. By Taylor McCloud
- Pop CultureN.O.R.E. Says He's Made Peace With Shyheim & Invited Him On "Drink Champs"N.O.R.E. says that he's spoken his peace to Shyheim and invited him on "Drink Champs."By Cole Blake
- BeefN.O.R.E. Put On Blast By Wu-Tang Affiliates After Calling Them "Flunkies"N.O.R.E.'s "Drink Champs" says they'll address the "misunderstanding" on Friday after Shyheim demanded a public apology. By Aron A.
- MusicShyheim Understands Why Wu-Tang Clan Didn't Visit Him In PrisonShyheim had to realize that he had to take a step back and let his friends and mentors tend to their daily responsibilities.By Erika Marie
- TVShyheim Was Fleeing For His Life When Motorist Was Killed In AccidentShyheim said he takes full responsibility for his role in the event, but he refuses to feel forced to live in his past.By Erika Marie
- RandomShyheim Talks Getting "Out Of Control" Following Mother's Death From Heroin OverdoseHe was already spiraling, but his mother's death changed his life dramatically.By Erika Marie
- MusicShyheim Received 300+ Stitches After Being Slashed In The Face With A Box CutterIt happened at a nightclub in his hometown.By Erika Marie
- MusicShyheim Talks Inking A Deal Before Wu-Tang Clan At 13-Years-OldThe newly freed rapper reflects on his career.By Erika Marie
- MusicWu-Tang Affiliate Shyheim Released From Prison After Serving Five YearsWelcome home to the Rugged Child.By Erika Marie
- NewsWu-Tang Affiliate Shyheim Arrested For Killing Man In Hit-And-Run [Update: Pleads Guilty To Manslaughter]Wu-Tang affiliate and rapper Shyheim Franklin turned himself in after being accused of a hit-and-run, which resulted in the death of another man.By Rose Lilah
- NewsWu-Tang Affiliate Shyheim Arrested In Staten Island Police RaidThe Staten Island Gang Squad raided the apartment of Wu-Tang affiliate, Shyheim last week, arresting the rapper after finding drugs and a revolver in the home.By Trevor Smith