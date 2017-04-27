Showers
- Pop CultureKodak Black Says Men Don't Have To Shower DailyKodak Black explains why he feels men don't have to shower daily.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureYoung Thug Posts Absurd IG Story About Maintaining A Clean PenisYoung Thug posted a wild Instagram story, this week, explaining the difficulty he has maintaining a clean penis.By Cole Blake
- GramDrake Showers His Mother With Love On Her 60th Birthday“Happy Birthday to my incredible mother” - Drake.By Kevin Goddard
- PoliticsTrump Is Very Concerned About Low-Flow Toilets, Sinks And ShowersTrump's rant about toilets is one for the books. By Noah C
- NewsJunglepussy Offers The Mellow "Showers" In Preparation For Upcoming AlbumJunglepussy shows a more laid-back side to her music with the infectious "Showers."By Alex Zidel
- SportsDid The Celtics Intentionally Shut Off Hot Water In The Bulls' Showers After Game 5?"Wade just informed teammates there's no hot water for showers."By Kyle Rooney