she's got game
- GramThe Game Reacts To Question About If He Plans On Paying $7 Mil To Priscilla RaineyShe reportedly won the judgment in a lawsuit against the rapper, and Game shared whether or not he plans on paying up.By Erika Marie
- NewsThe Game's Record Label Profits To Be Sent To Sexual Assault Accuser: ReportThe Game's sexual assault accuser was recently awarded a $7 million judgment and according to a report, his independent label's profits have been seized.By Erika Marie
- GossipThe Game Forced To Pay $7.1M Judgment After Losing Appeal In Sexual Assault CaseThe Game has been dealing with his legal situation for over three years now.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game's Royalties In Danger Over $7 Million "She's Got Game" JudgmentThe contestant sued the rapper for sexual assault & won a $7 million judgment.By Erika Marie
- MusicThe Game's Alleged Sexual Assault Victim Wants Him In Jail: ReportPriscilla Rainey reportedly wants The Game thrown behind bars.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Wants Him Punished For Ignoring Subpeona: ReportPriscilla Rainey claims that The Game's been dodging her attempt to collect her judgment.By Aron A.
- MusicThe Game Denied New Trial In Sexual Assault Case: ReportThe Game apparently failed to attend court hearings on a consistent basis.By Alex Zidel
- MusicThe Game Reportedly Loses $20 Million Lawsuit To ViacomThe Game is back to square one in his sexual assault case against Priscilla Rainey.By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Game May Be Held In Contempt Of Court If He Doesn't Pay $7 MillionThe Game is now facing contempt charges for not meeting the requirements of his 2016 Sexual Battery case.By Devin Ch
- NewsVH1 Announces Premiere Date For The Game's Dating Show "She's Got Game"The premiere of The Game's reality dating show "She's Got Game" is fast approaching.By Danny Schwartz
- NewsThe Game To Star In New Dating Show "She's Got Game"The Game is headed to VH1 for a new dating show.By Trevor Smith