sexual violence
- CrimePornhub Investigated By Visa & Mastercard For Sharing Child Abuse Videos: ReportThey're looking into accusations that the adult site shared content that included child abuse and non-consensual sexual violence.By Erika Marie
- SocietyJada Pinkett Sparks Debate On Music's Celebration Of Violence Against WomenThe entertainer questions how the issue is treated in comparison to other social concerns.By Zaynab
- MusicPete Davidson Says R. Kelly "Should Be Shot In The F*cking Face"It's only a joke though...right?By Zaynab
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Kitti Jones Regrets The Timing She Chose To Speak Her TruthThe woman says she should have come forward sooner.By Zaynab
- SocietyRussell Simmons Continues To Reject Rape AllegationsThe hip hop mogul has seen his name tarnished by accusations of sexual assault.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Signs Bill To Protect Athletes From Sexual AssaultDonald Trump passes bill to limit sexual predation in athletic programs.By Devin Ch