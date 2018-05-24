sexaul assault
- Pop CultureCardi B Acknowledges Sexual Assault Awareness MonthCardi B uses her platform to bring awareness to millions of people.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureHarvey Weinstein Reaches $25 Million Tentative Settlement With His Accusers: ReportHarvey Weinstein has reached a tentative settlement with his alleged accusers. By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeBill Cosby's Appeal To Overturn Conviction Denied Over "Unique Sexual Assault Playbook"Bill Cosby's efforts to have his conviction overturned have been proven invalid.By Aron A.
- FootballAntonio Brown Reportedly Travelling With Patriots To Miami, Plans To PlayWill Brown suit up on Sunday?By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentMorgan Freeman Accused Of Sexual Harassment By Multiple WomenFreeman's on-set behaviour has left many feeling uncomfortable. By David Saric