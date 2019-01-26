settled
- Pop CultureNaya Rivera's Wrongful Death Lawsuit Settled By Family Over A Year After FilingNaya leaves behind the 6-year-old son she shares with Ryan Dorsey, Josey.By Hayley Hynes
- EntertainmentRob Kardashian Pulls Fashion Merch After Accusations Of Stealing LogoThe case has been settled amicably.By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna Privately Settles Copyright Lawsuit With Freedom United Clothing BrandCase closed. By Chantilly Post
- SportsAntonio Brown Settles Lawsuit For Furniture Throwing Incident: ReportAB finally gets some good news.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFrank Ocean Settles Legal Dispute With "Blonde" Producer Om'Mas KeithFrank Ocean and Om'Mas Keith settled on a fixed number.By Devin Ch