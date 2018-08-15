segment
- EntertainmentJimmy Kimmel Teases Pretend Involvement In "Spider-Man: Far From Home"Jimmy Kimmel wishes he was in the film. By Chantilly Post
- MusicCharlamagne Tha God Claps Back At Logic With "Donkey Of The Day" HonorsCharlamagne Tha God vs. Logic: who's in the wrong?By Devin Ch
- MusicYoung M.A Reveals The Secret To Winning Her "Body & Soul" In The DMsThe "how-to" guide to winning Young M.A's lustful attention in the DMs. By Devin Ch
- SocietyRae Sremmurd Thizz Out On "Lymonade" In New Sprite CommercialSwae Lee and Sprite hope to galvanize the youth vote with their new "Lymonade" ad campaign.By Devin Ch
- SportsTravis Scott & Kevin Durant Channel "Super Freak" In The Latest "Carpool Karaoke"The latest episode of "Carpool Karaoke" involves less James Corden and more "Super Freak."By Devin Ch
- MusicMichael Jackson's Nephews Share "MJ" Conspiracies With "Breakfast Club"Taj and Marlon Jackson believe the dissenters are trying to profit off their dead uncle.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentHailey Baldwin Pressed About Fyre Festival On James Corden's ShowHailey Baldwin had to answer a few questions during James Corden's "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts" segment.By Aron A.
- MusicKehlani Addresses "Cancel Culture" And Its Effect On R. Kelly & XXXTentacionKehlani has a refreshing perspective on "Cancel Culture" in 2019.By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill Goes Undercover On Social Media To Air His "Pet Peeves"Meek Mill touches down with GQ to set the record straight on a whole bunch of issues, personal and political.By Devin Ch
- SportsChris Paul Calls The Carmelo Disrespect Is "Unbelievable," His Addition "A No-Brainer"CP3 is excited to get started with Carmelo on the wing.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Wild 'N Out" Reveals How DC Young Fly Got Under Azealia Banks' Skin"Wild 'N Out" has revealed the joke that rattled Azealia Banks during her guest appearance last month.By Devin Ch
- MusicG Herbo Gets Sand Trapped By Twista's Chopper-Style Flow On BET's "Rate The Bars"G Herbo also rates his own lyrical prowess, in the latest "Rate The Bars" segment.By Devin Ch
- SocietyFox Plays "Bullet Proof" By La Roux To Introduce Bulletproof Clothing For KidsA serious matter was dealt with humor.By Zaynab
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks Of Prison Cruelty "You Wouldn't Do To Your Pets" On New PodcastMeek Mill continues to fight the good fight.By Devin Ch