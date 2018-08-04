sci-fi
- Pop CultureJordan Peele Hints At The Possibility Of A "Nope" Sequel, Says He's Glad Fans Are "Paying Attention"The recently released project became Peele's third feature film to cross $100M at the domestic box office.By Hayley Hynes
- TVEverything Coming To HBO Max In SeptemberThe young streaming service is introducing some fresh selections for the month of September. By Madusa S.
- MoviesJordan Peele & Issa Rae Will Team Up For New Sci-Fi Flick "Sinkhole'"That's quite a team-up.By Karlton Jahmal
- FoodStar Wars "The Mandalorian" Cereal Touches Down With Baby Yoda TreatsBaby Yoda marshmallows for all!By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesTaika Waititi Is In Talks To Get His Own "Star Wars" MovieTaika Waititi is in demand right now. By Karlton Jahmal
- MoviesFans Plan “Keanu Reeves Day” After "Matrix 4" Gets Same Release As "John Wick 4"Reeves is having a Renaissance By Karlton Jahmal
- TVNetflix Offers Sneak Peek Into Michael B. Jordan Produced Show "Raising Dion""Raising Dion" is the sci-fi series we've all been waiting for.By Aida C.
- MoviesWATCH: Official Trailer To "DOOM: Annihilation"The video-game is now a sci-fi thriller. By Aida C.
- TV"Star Trek Picard" Unveils Trailer: "TNG" Regulars Data & Riker Mark Their Return"Star Trek Picard" looks to be more canon-friendly than "Discovery," but with far less CGI magic.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentMichael B. Jordan Starring "Matrix" Movie Rumored To Be In DevelopmentAre we heading back into the Matrix?By Karlton Jahmal
- Music VideosKid Buu "Misery Needs Company" Is Sci-Fi For The Kinky CrowdKid Buu was smart enough to find a counterpart to share in his misery.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentWill Smith Explains Why He Turned Down The Role Of Neo In "The Matrix"Storytime with Will Smith. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentSandra Bullock Teams With Netflix To Produce Sci-Fi Flick "Reborn"Netflix is readying more original content. By Chantilly Post
- Entertainment"The Terminator" Almost Altered Violent Ending After Questionable ScreeningNo happy endings. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentAndré 3000 Stars In New Trailer for Robert Pattinson Sci-Fi Movie “High Life”Watch the trailer for "High Life" starring Andre 3000, Robert Pattinson & more.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"Game Of Thrones" Producers Used Drone Killing Tech To Eliminate Season 8 Leaks"GoT" came prepared. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Star Trek: Discovery" Season 2 Will Explore Spock & Michael Burnham ConnectionThe Vulcan heritage comes full circle. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentJamie Foxx & Joseph Gordon-Levitt Tapped For Upcoming Superpower Netflix FilmAnother Netflix Original is on the way. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDominic Monaghan Joins "Star Wars: Episode IX" Cast: ReportAbrams loves to recruit his friends. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentChris Pine & Chris Hemsworth's "Star Trek 4" Contract Negotiations Go SourPine and Hemsworth deserve top dollar at this point in their careers.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentDisney’s Live-Action "Star Wars" Series Will Cost $100 Million For 10 EpisodesDisney is investing big bucks into this new tv series. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Maniac" Trailer Sends Emma Stone & Jonah Hill On A Trippy AdventureDown the rabbit hole. By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentPatrick Stewart Set To Reprise Role As Captain Picard In "Star Trek" SeriesStewart originally started playing the character 31 years ago. By Karlton Jahmal