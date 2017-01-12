road trip
- Pop CultureKendall Jenner & Devin Booker Take A CoronacationKendall Jenner and Devin Booker took a road trip from Los Angeles to Arizona to enjoy some much-needed fresh air.By Alex Zidel
- SportsKendrick Perkins Calls Out Kyrie Irving For Missing Return To BostonKendrick Perkins thinks there's more to this injury than meets the eye.By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture"Joker" Director Says He Quit Making Comedies Because Of "Woke Culture""It's hard to argue with 30 million people on Twitter."By Erika Marie
- Music VideosYoung Buck Takes Advantage Of 50 Cent's Trolling By Dropping "Road Trip" VideoYoung Buck isn't letting the trolls get to him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicEminem's Daughter Hailie Likes To Crash Her Father's Festival GigsEm's daughter Hailie has grown to become a beautiful young woman.By Devin Ch
- NewsLil Durk "Too Late" VideoLil Durk releases visuals for "Too Late."By hnhh