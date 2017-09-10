remove
- Pop CultureConey Island To Remove Amusement Park Rides To Focus On Water ParkCincinnati's Coney Island is getting an update. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBilly Ray Cyrus Says He Had To Cut Marijuana Lyric From "Old Town Road" VerseBilly Ray Cyrus initially wanted to use a “marijuana” lyric instead of his “Fendi sports bra” line.By Kevin Goddard
- Entertainment"The Simpsons" Showrunner Thinks Michael Jackson Used Cameo To "Groom Boys"Al Jean explains why "Stark Raving Dad" was removed from the series.By Aron A.
- SocietyFacebook Shareholders Back Intervention To Oust Mark Zuckerberg As ChairmanMark Zuckerberg is closer to getting the boot, than ever before.By Devin Ch
- MusicJacquees Forced To Remove His Remix To Ella Mai's "Trip:" Twitter ReactsJacquees was asked to remove his version of Ella Mai's "Trip."By Devin Ch
- SportsPittsburgh Steelers Won't Remove Franchise Tag Or Trade Le'Veon Bell: ReportDoes Pittsburgh's window for an NFL championships hinge on Le'Veon Bell's return?By Devin Ch
- SocietyPapa John's To Remove Founder's Face From Brand Amid N-Word ControversyAn apology won't suffice: John Schnatter will be removed from Papa John's merchandizing. By Devin Ch
- MusicMeek Mill's Lawyer Files Paperwork To Get Judge Removed From CaseMeek Mill is one step closer to obtaining some kind of justice. By Matt F
- EntertainmentNetflix Will Lose Disney's Star Wars & Marvel ContentNetflix gets some bad news.By Matt F