relief
- Pop CultureJack Harlow Partners With KFC To Provide Tornado ReliefJack Harlow is partnering with KFC to provide relief to Kentucky following the recent tornado.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJackboy Launches GoFundMe To Help Build Hospital In HaitiJackboy has started a GoFundMe to help the people of Haiti following the recent earthquake.By Cole Blake
- SportsPatriots Team Jet Flies To Haiti For Massive Relief MissionThe Patriots are sending much-need relief to the people of HaitiBy Alexander Cole
- SportsDonald Trump Seeks Advice From Alex Rodriquez On Coronavirus: ReportDonald Trump, reportedly, spoke with former-Yankee Alex Rodriquez for his opinion on Trump's response to the Coronavirus and for advice.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Shuts Down Criticism For Not Donating To Australian Wildfire ReliefNothing gets her more heated!By Noah C
- SportsMichael Jordan Unveils Massive Donation For Hurricane Dorian ReliefJordan wants to see the Bahamas get the help they need.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyLudacris Raises $100K For Hurricane Dorian Relief EffortsLuda to the rescue. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyFlint Receives $77.7 Million In Funding To Fix Water ContaminationFunding is headed in the direction of Flint, Michigan after years of disrepair.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Suffers Car Accident In Rampant Californian MudslidesCalifornian motorists are in tough with real muddy conditions.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Donates $500,000 To California Wildfire ReliefWest keeps on giving. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicIggy Azalea Forced To Evacuate Her Home Due To Californian WildfiresIggy Azalea continues to persevere against all odds.By Devin Ch
- MusicNicki Minaj Working On Ways To Assist Trinidad Amid Disastrous FloodNicki Minaj updates her fans on what's happening in her home country, Trinidad. By Chantilly Post
- MusicJ. Cole's Dreamville Launches Hurricane Florence Relief InitiativeDreamville is doing their part to help those in need. By Mitch Findlay
- SportsJosh Hader Receives Ovation In 1st Appearance Since Revelation Of BigotryA predominantly White crowd in Milwaukee cheers as Josh Hader returns to the mound.By Devin Ch
- SocietyJaden Smith Still Sending Clean Water To Flint, MichiganJaden Smith is still committed to Flint, Michigan residents.By Devin Ch
- MusicChris Brown Goes After U.S. Government Over Puerto Rico Relief NegligenceChris Brown is incensed about the situation in Puerto Rico. By Matt F