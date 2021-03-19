Registered Sex Offender
- RelationshipsR. Kelly's Jurors Question Why Aaliyah Marriage Wasn't Used In Court As More Trials LoomThe now-disgraced singer is looking down the barrel of life in prison as he’s found guilty of new crimes in each and every trial.By Balen Mautone
- CrimeNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Sentenced To In-Home Detention: ReportPetty recently pleaded guilty to charges related to failing to register as a sex offender in California.By Erika Marie
- GossipNicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Sues To Be Removed From Sex Offender Registry: ReportPetty is reportedly suing the State of New York for not notifying him over a decade ago about his sex offender hearing, where his risk level was first decided.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureWillow Smith Gets Restraining Order Against Sex Offender Stalker: ReportThe 38-year-old man reportedly jumped a fence to gain access to her property.By Erika Marie