rebel wilson
- MoviesRebel Wilson Net Worth 2024: What Is The Actress Worth?Rebel Wilson's made her mark on Hollywood but does that reflect in her net worth? Find out about her rise to the top, breakout roles & more.By Axl Banks
- RelationshipsRebel Wilson Goes Public With GirlfriendRebel Wilson celebrates Pride Month with the reveal of a new relationship.By Quam Odunsi
- Pop CultureRebel Wilson Says Her Team Questioned Weight Loss, Wanted Her To Remain “The Funny Fat Girl”The “Pitch Perfect” actress received some pushback from her team after losing over 77 pounds.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRebel Wilson Details Being Kidnapped While On Vacation In East AfricaThe "Pitch Perfect" actress shared that she and a group of women were carjacked and held overnight.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRebel Wilson Sheds 40 Pounds & Flaunts New Slim Figure"Pitch Perfect" actress Rebel Wilson is dedicated to staying in shape, dropping 40 pounds and looking slim.By Madusa S.