Rebel Wilson's 7 Funniest Movies

Rebel Wilson is known for her starring role in a ton of comedy movies. However, the comedian, actress, and director can now add “author” to her portfolio. Her memoir, titled Rebel Rising, drops in April and has already been making headlines. Most notably, Wilson revealed that a chapter of the book will be dedicated to a “massive asshole” that she once worked with. She later revealed that she was referring to her The Brothers Grimsby co-star, Sacha Baron Cohen. Cohen has since responded with a statement from a spokesperson insisting that Wilson’s claims were “demonstrably false.” Nonetheless, the internet seems to be on Wilson’s side. In celebration of Rebel Wilson’s comedic career, and her upcoming book, here are her seven funniest movies ranked.

7. Bachelorette

After the success of her big screen debut, Bridesmaids, Rebel Wilson starred in more marriage-themed movies, specifically Bachelorette. In this movie, she plays the bride, Becky, who invites three friends to her bachelorette party. The night turns disastrous when, in a drug-induced haze, the friends accidentally destroy Becky's wedding dress. Wilson's character is sweet and wholesome amidst the chaos of the rest of the movie.

6. Pitch Perfect 2

Wilson managed to steal the show with her laugh-out-loud humor in this movie. Her shenanigans as Fat Amy serve as the inciting incident for this movie, when she accidentally flashes her naked crotch to the audience during a performance for President and First Lady Obama. Pitch Perfect 2 shows the Barden Bellas switching too far from their too-boring performances, to over-the-top shows. The movie also balances heart and humor, as the ladies tackle the A Cappella World Championships.

5. How To Be Single

Dakota Johnson joins Wilson in this heartfelt but hilarious ode to the single life. Johnson stars as Alice, a newly single hopeless romantic while Wilson stars as her friend Robin, a party girl who doesn’t believe in love. Evidently, her character brought most of the humor to their dynamic, while Johnson’s brought the heart as the two, along with their friends, navigate love and life in New York City.

4. Isn’t It Romantic

In the first of her lead roles in movies, Rebel Wilson scored big with the 2019 rom-com, Isn't It Romantic. She played a woman named Natalie who, after an accident, wakes up in a stereotypical romance movie. Isn’t it Romantic jokingly pokes fun at classic rom-com tropes. Moreover, Natalie’s bewilderment and disdain at them also provides a relatable and funny main character to root for. Finally, Isn’t it Romantic also sees Wilson reunite with her hilarious scene partner from Pitch Perfect, Adam Devine.

3. Bridesmaids

Bridesmaids was Rebel Wilson’s big Hollywood break and the catalyst for her subsequent fame in comedy movies. She played Brynn, the eccentric English roommate of Kristen Wiig's Annie. Despite how small her role was, Wilson’s character had some of the funniest scenes in the movie. Bridesmaids follows Annie (Wiig), and a mismatched group chosen to be the bridesmaids at her best friend’s wedding. As one misfortune leads to the next, they all threaten the success of the big day.

2. Jojo Rabbit

Taika Waititi's dark comedy-drama was a huge hit in 2019. It follows a young boy named Jojo who is a member of the Hitler Youth in post-Nazi Germany. When he finds out that his mother is hiding a Jewish girl in their attic, he has to confront all that he has known. Rebel Wilson plays Fraulein Rahm, an instructor at the League of German Girls. She delivered one of the most profound lines in the movie when she said she had eighteen children for Germany, highlighting the gender disparity in the country at the time.

1. Pitch Perfect

Undeniably the most popular roles in any of her movies, Rebel Wilson as Fat Amy in Pitch Perfect was comedic gold! Wilson gave Fat Amy a unique and unforgettable personality, from the self-aware humor to the out-of-pocket lines. Despite not being the lead in the movie, she was the standout. She was the perfect side character to keep audiences laughing while Anna Kendrick’s Beca handled the drama in the lead role. Scenes like her hilarious audition, or her ‘horizontal running’ scene always pull a laugh from viewers.

