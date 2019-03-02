racks in the middle
- MusicRoddy Ricch Responds To Hit-Boy's Comments About CollaboratingRoddy Ricch responds after Hit-Boy questioned why they haven't worked together since "Racks In The Middle"By Aron A.
- GramRoddy Ricch Thanks Nipsey Hussle After Receiving His Grammy AwardRoddy Ricch got his Grammy Award for "Racks In The Middle" in the mail this week, showing love to Nipsey Hussle on the 'gram.By Alex Zidel
- InterviewsRoddy Ricch Explains Album Title & Nipsey Hussle RelationshipArtist of the moment, Compton's Roddy Ricch, gives us an exclusive interview about his relationship with the late Nipsey Hussle, signing to Atlantic, and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHit-Boy Details Producing Nipsey Hussle's Last-Ever SingleHit-Boy speaks about producing the intro to "SICKO MODE," his work on "Racks In The Middle," "N***as In Paris" and more.By Alex Zidel
- MusicNipsey Hussle Posthumously Wins Grammy For Best Rap PerformanceNipsey wins his first Grammy.By Milca P.
- MusicGrammys Planning Major Nipsey Hussle Tribute During Award Show: ReportNipsey Hussle is posthumously nominated for three Grammys.By Aron A.
- MusicRoddy Ricch Misses Nipsey Hussle: "Need To Talk To Bro On The Phone Right Now"Roddy Ricch is missing his "Racks in the Middle" collaborator.By Alex Zidel
- MusicLauren London Is "Humbled" That She Experienced Nipsey Hussle's "Greatness"Grammy-nominated Nip.By Erika Marie
- MusicNipsey Hussle Nominated For 3 Posthumous Grammy AwardsNipsey Hussle is nominated for the second year in a row.By Alex Zidel
- MusicHit-Boy Shares Old Text Messages With Nipsey Hussle About "Racks In The Middle"Hit-Boy and Nipsey knew they made something special. By Noah C
- MusicMeek Mill, YG, & Others Pay Homage To Nipsey Hussle During "BET Experience"The 2019 BET Experience proved to be a mournful experience for Nipsey Hussle's talented friends.By Devin Ch
- MusicNipsey Hussle Earns 1st Top 10 On Billboard Hot Rap Songs With "Racks In The Middle""Racks In The MIddle" with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy leaps into the top 10.By Aron A.
- Music VideosRoddy Ricch Delivers "Down Below" Before Taking To The RoadRoddy Ricch offers us a glimpse of the fetti he left on the pavement.By Devin Ch