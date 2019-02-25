r kelly charged
- CrimeProsecutors Deem R. Kelly A "Predator" As Brooklyn Trial BeginsAfter decades of accusations, the R&B singer is facing his second trial related to his alleged sexual abuse crimes against minors. By Kyesha Jennings
- EntertainmentR. Kelly Facing More Legal Trouble As Jury Reviews Sex Trafficking DetailsA jury is prepared to review the details.By Aida C.
- MusicR Kelly's Friend Who Bailed Him Out Of Jail Receives Business Bomb ThreatsPolice responded to the scene but couldn't find any explosives.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Saga: Girlfriend's Parents Traveling To Chicago To Rescue Their DaughterJoycelyn Savage's parents are hoping to finally get in contact with their daughter.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's Bail Was Paid By Woman Who Calls Herself His "Good Friend"A Romeoville woman named Valencia Love posted his bond.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly's World Tour Hasn't Been Canceled Yet As Promoters Wait On Court CasePromoters in Germany sent out an email to ticket holders letting them know the show is still on for now.By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Pens Op-Ed About Testifying In 2008 CaseVanAllen recently shared her story on the Lifetime series "Surviving R. Kelly."By Erika Marie
- MusicR. Kelly Continues To Deny Sexual Assault Allegations, Lawyer Says He's "Disappointed"R. Kelly wants people to know he thinks he's innocent.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyR. Kelly's Latest Alleged Sex Tape Is More Graphic Than The Others: ReportThe R. Kelly story continues to grow.By Alexander Cole