purpose tour
- MusicJustin Bieber Accused Of Degrading Women By Choreographer“I regret working under your name."By Chantilly Post
- MusicPost Malone Plays Piano With Justin Bieber During Post-Coachella LovefestThe "Purpose Tour" buds caught up post-Coachella for a piano session.By Alex Zidel
- NewsJustin Bieber Turns Up With UK College Students At Manchester BarJustin Bieber partied with some college kids at a student bar in Manchester, UK during a recent Purpose World Tour stop.By hnhh
- NewsJustin Bieber Tells Screaming Fans At UK Show To "Take A Chill Pill"During a recent UK tour stop, Justin Bieber asked his screaming fans if they could "take a chill pill."By hnhh
- NewsA Photo Of Post Malone Grabbing Justin Bieber By The Throat SurfacesTwitter is having a lot of fun with it.By Trevor Smith
- NewsJustin Bieber & Ludacris Performed "Baby" In Atlanta Last NightJustin Bieber and Ludacris perform "Baby" during the "Purpose" Atlanta tour stop.By Rose Lilah
- NewsJustin Bieber Brings Out Big Sean & Chance The Rapper In L.A.Bieber performs a couple of his hip-hop collabs in L.A. and is joined by surprise guests Big Sean and Chance the Rapper. By Angus Walker