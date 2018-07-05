pulled
- MusicThe Weeknd’s “Take My Breath” Video Pulled From Imax Theaters RolloutImax Theaters is no longer premiering The Weeknd's new music video for "Take My Breath" before the release of "The Suicide Squad."By Kevin Goddard
- FoodKFC Pulls Finger Lickin Good Campaign Amid Coronavirus OutbreakKFC received several complaints about their irresponsible "finger licking good" campaign.By Kevin Goddard
- Politics"The Hunt" Release Gets Cancelled In The Wake Of Last Weekend’s Mass ShootingsThis is a good call. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMichael Jackson "Leaving Neverland" Doc Seemingly Removed From HBOA key component in James Safechuck's story has been proven impossible.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRihanna's Fenty Beauty Pulls “Geisha Chic” Highlighter After Fans Deemed It OffensiveThe product will come back with a new name.By Chantilly Post
- MusicJacquees Blames DJ Mustard's "Hater" Attitude For "Trip Remix" DebacleJacquees lets his true feelings be known where "Trip" remix is concerned. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentYNW Melly's "Bompetition" Bootleg Gets Pulled From SoundCloudForeign Teck uploaded the song unannounced only to pull the plug some hours later.By Devin Ch
- MusicSoulja Boy Pulls "SouljaGame" Console From eStore Amid Nintendo ThreatsSoulja buckles under pressure.By Devin Ch
- SportsFeatherweight Champ Max Holloway Pulled From UFC 226 Due To Concussion SymptomsHolloway's team isn't willing to risk a skull fracture or worse.By Devin Ch