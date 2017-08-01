publication
- MusicJoe Budden Presented As "The Howard Stern Of Hip-Hop" By The New York TimesThe New York Times celebrate Joe Budden's triumphant career switch.By Devin Ch
- MusicXXXTentacion's 2017 XXL Freshman Cypher Outtakes Uncovered: WatchXXL released previously unheard unheard footage from XXXTentacion's cypher appearance.By Devin Ch
- MusicE-40 Sues Another Author For Stealing "Captain Save A Hoe" TrademarkEarl Stevens holding onto "Captain Save A Hoe" like his first born.By Devin Ch
- LifeGQ Magazine's Comedy Issue Mocks Vanity Fair's Previous Photoshop FailThe men's lifestyle publication cheekily recalls a very obvious flub. By David Saric
- EntertainmentBen Affleck Says He's Doing "Just Fine" With His Ridiculous Phoenix Back TattooBen has officially responded to what fans questioned most. By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Xan Says He's Not Doing Anymore InterviewsLil Xan seems to be fed up with doing interviews.By Aron A.
- MusicKendrick Lamar & SZA's Albums Are Responsible For TDE's Successful YearKendrick Lamar & SZA set the bar high for their labelmates. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyWhite Supremacist Publication Names Papa John's Its Official Pizza ChainThe pizza chain later distanced itself from the alt-right.
By Matt F
- MusicJay-Z Calls Coldplay's Chris Martin A "Modern-Day Shakespeare"Jay-Z has some high praise for Coldplay's frontman.By Matt F