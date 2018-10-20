prep
- MusicFrank Ocean Debuts "Dear April" & "Cayendo" Singles On VinylFrank Ocean officially released his songs "Cayendo" and "Dear April" on vinyl, previously previewed at his PrEP+ night club, with remixes from Sango and Justice.By Lynn S.
- GramAzealia Banks Says Frank Ocean Was "Toxic & Wrong" For Throwing PrEP+ PartyThe rapper reaffirmed her initial feelings about Frank's actions in a recent rant.By Lynn S.
- GramAzealia Banks Apologizes For "Extremely Insensitive" Comments On PrEP MedsNo sign of an apology to Frank Ocean, though.By Lynn S.
- MusicFrank Ocean Debuts New Song Featuring Skepta At Halloween Party In NYCFrank is teasing us with more new music.By Cole Blake
- MusicFrank Ocean Premieres SZA "The Weekend" Remix At PrEP+ PartyMore new music from Frank Ocean!By Alex Zidel
- MusicFrank Ocean Responds To Criticism Of His Queer Club Night PrEP+ & Releases Merch"Oh one more thing, I saw someone say that this was a PR stunt etc etc, pshhh bitch pls..."By Noah C
- MusicFrank Ocean Premieres New Music During NYC PrEP+ PartyTHIS IS NOT A DRILL.By Alex Zidel
- PoliticsCalifornia Passes Bill That Will Make HIV Prevention Drugs Available Without PrescriptionCalifornia with the health moves. By Chantilly Post
