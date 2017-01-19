power rangers
- TVJason David Frank Got In Heated Argument With His Wife Before SuicideJason David Frank's wife called the police, fearing for his safety, after the two got in a heated argument.By Cole Blake
- TVJason David Frank Of "Power Rangers" Fame Dead At 49The actor's rep has been confirmed by passing, which happened as a result of suicide.By Hayley Hynes
- CrimeRed "Power Rangers" Actor Arrested For FraudThe actor who played the red Power Ranger in the '90s was arrested for fraud involving a PPP scam.By Quam Odunsi
- GramKylie Jenner & Her Friends Stun In Power Rangers CostumesKylie Jenner's Power Rangers costume will have you feeling nostalgic.By Alexander Cole
- GramTory Lanez Clowns Drake's "War" Swag: "N***a Look Like The White Power Ranger"In Tory's defense, he kinda does...By Alex Zidel
- Entertainment"Power Rangers" Sequel Film Has Started Early DevelopmentThe Rangers will be back. By Karlton Jahmal
- Entertainment"Power Rangers" & "Street Fighter" Crossover Mobile Game Update AnnouncedMartial arts madness.By Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentHasbro Buys "Power Rangers" And Other Saban Properties For $522 MillionThe "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" cash in. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsPower RangersOG Maco drops an ode to "Power Rangers" produced by Lex Luger.By Mitch Findlay
- LifeWatch A New Power Rangers Trailer, Featuring More MegazordsThe nostalgia is strong with this one.By hnhh
- LifeWatch The New Trailer For The "Power Rangers" RebootLots of impressive CGI goodness in this one.By hnhh