Jason David Frank Got In Heated Argument With His Wife Before Suicide
Jason David Frank’s wife called the police, fearing for his safety, after the two got in a heated argument.
Jason David Frank’s wife called the police prior to the late Power Rangers actor’s suicide. The two were reportedly involved in a heated argument, which caused his wife, Tammie, to fear for his safety.
In the hours leading up to his suicide, Frank and Tammie checked into separate rooms at a Texas hotel. At some point, the couple, who are in the midst of a divorce, got into an argument and staffers came to cool things down.
Later in the night, however, another argument ensued and Frank locked himself in his hotel room. At this point, Tammie called 911.
When police arrived on the scene, they gained access to Frank’s hotel room, where they found he hanged himself in the bathroom.
“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” Frank’s representative, Justine Hunt, said in a statement. “He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”
Frank began his acting career by playing Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Over the years, Frank reprised his popular role in several Power Rangers adaptations. Most recently, he worked on Legend of the White Dragon, a film partially funded by Kickstarter starring other Power Rangers cast members.
Frank and Tammie married back in 2003. They had one child during their marriage, while Frank shared three kids with a wife from a previous relationship. Tammie filed for divorce earlier this year.
Frank was 49 years old at the time of his death.
[Via]