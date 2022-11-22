Jason David Frank’s wife called the police prior to the late Power Rangers actor’s suicide. The two were reportedly involved in a heated argument, which caused his wife, Tammie, to fear for his safety.

In the hours leading up to his suicide, Frank and Tammie checked into separate rooms at a Texas hotel. At some point, the couple, who are in the midst of a divorce, got into an argument and staffers came to cool things down.

SAN DIEGO, CA – JULY 25: Jason David Frank, from the iconic Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, checks out his Limited Edition Tokyo Vinyl Green Ranger at the Power Rangers media suite at San Diego Comic-Con International on July 25, 2014 in San Diego, CA. (Photo by Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Saban Brands)

Later in the night, however, another argument ensued and Frank locked himself in his hotel room. At this point, Tammie called 911.

When police arrived on the scene, they gained access to Frank’s hotel room, where they found he hanged himself in the bathroom.

“Please respect the privacy of his family and friends during this horrible time as we come to terms with the loss of such a wonderful human being,” Frank’s representative, Justine Hunt, said in a statement. “He loved his family, friends, and fans very much. He will be truly missed.”

Frank began his acting career by playing Tommy Oliver in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers. Over the years, Frank reprised his popular role in several Power Rangers adaptations. Most recently, he worked on Legend of the White Dragon, a film partially funded by Kickstarter starring other Power Rangers cast members.

Frank and Tammie married back in 2003. They had one child during their marriage, while Frank shared three kids with a wife from a previous relationship. Tammie filed for divorce earlier this year.

Frank was 49 years old at the time of his death.

