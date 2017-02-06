Pompano Beach
- EntertainmentKodak Black To Open A Restaurant In His HometownKodak leaves his life of crime behind with his new real estate venture.By Diya Singhvi
- Pop CultureHousing Authority Sends Kodak Black Cease & Desist For Giving Away AC UnitsA housing authority in Pompano Beach is threatening Kodak Black for giving out AC units. By Cole Blake
- MusicC Glizzy, 16-Year-Old Rapper & XXXTentacion's Friend, Shot In The Head: ReportC Glizzy is expected to survive the gunshot wound to the head.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKodak Black Is High On The List Of Florida's Most Listened-To ArtistsKodak Black's music is getting played a lot in his home state.By Matt F
- NewsRap Game MessiahKoly P presents himself as the "Rap Game Messiah." By Angus Walker
- MusicXXXTENTACION Says Drake Could Have Called Before Biting His FlowXXXTENTACION isn't mad Drake might have taken his flow but says "he could have reached out."By hnhh