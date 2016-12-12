Pokemon Go
- EntertainmentNew "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" AR Game To Launch This FridayPotterheads rejoice.Byhnhh516 Views
- Entertainment"Pokemon Sleep" Will Allow You To Channel Your Inner SnorlaxDon't sleep on "Pokemon Sleep." ByMitch Findlay1.9K Views
- EntertainmentYour Brain Has A Pokémon Spotting Region According To This Stanford StudyCalling all Pokémon fans. ByAida C.854 Views
- EntertainmentPokémon Go Developer, Niantic Games, Valued At $4 BillionThey're growing under the radar. ByBrynjar Chapman1038 Views
- EntertainmentPokemon x Tamagotchi Collaboration: Leaked ImageIt may be coming soon.ByBrynjar Chapman1.5K Views
- Entertainment"Pokémon GO" Teases Generation Four Update With Two Year Anniversary Image"Pokemon GO" has been released for two years now. ByKarlton Jahmal1261 Views
- Entertainment"Pokemon Quest" Surpasses 7.5 Million DownloadsPokemon continues to cash in. ByKarlton Jahmal3.6K Views
- Entertainment"Pokémon Quest" Mobile Game Makes $3 Million In Its First WeekGotta catch em all.ByKarlton Jahmal3.0K Views
- Entertainment"Pokémon GO" Set To Introduce Trading Between Players & New Friend System"Pokemon GO" gamers rejoice!ByKarlton Jahmal1053 Views
- Entertainment"Jurassic World Alive" Is Like "Pokemon Go" But With DinosaursBe prepared to roam your neighbourhood in search of some prehistoric creatures. ByDavid Saric1290 Views
- Entertainment"Pokémon GO" 2017 Chicago Fest Attendees Notified About Lawsuit SettlementNiantic is paying $1,575,000 back to gamers. ByKarlton Jahmal4.5K Views
- Entertainment"Pokemon Go" Announces Alola Region Forms Are Coming SoonNew Pokemon are headed your way!ByKarlton Jahmal1162 Views
- Entertainment"Pokémon: Lets Go" Nintendo Switch RPG Rumored To Be In DevelopmentPokémon is looking to return to its roots. ByKarlton Jahmal1.9K Views
- Entertainment"Pokemon Go" Festival Returns To Chicago After Last Year's Epic Fail"Pokemon Go" festival redemption. ByKarlton Jahmal1101 Views
- Tech"Pokémon Go" Will Reward Players Who Pick Up Trash On Earth DayThe popular game is doing it's part to help the environment. ByDavid Saric1.5K Views
- EntertainmentPokémon GO Settles $1.5 Million Lawsuit, Must Reimburse Fest AttendeesGotta pay 'em all.ByKarlton Jahmal4.3K Views
- SocietyVideo Game Obsession May Soon Be Classified As Mental Health DisorderGaming addiction will soon receive an official medical diagnosis.ByDavid Saric10.5K Views
- EntertainmentPokemon GO's New Updates To Make Seismic Changes To GameplayPokemon GO is looking to lure users back to their game. ByMatt F5.2K Views
- SocietyPokemon GO Car Accidents In The U.S. Apparently Caused Billions In DamagesPokemon GO was responsible for more than just people being outside more. ByMatt F2.7K Views
- EntertainmentNew Pokémon Have Arrived In Time For The HolidaysAs of today, Pokemon Go trainers can finally get some new faces in their Poké Balls. ByAngus Walker64 Views