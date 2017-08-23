pledge
- Pop CultureLizzo Pledges $500K To Planned Parenthood In Wake Of Roe V. Wade OverturningLive Nation has promised to match the singer's donation for a total of $1,000,000.ByHayley Hynes1.5K Views
- PoliticsBank Of America Announces $1B Donation To Combat Racial InequalityOver the next four years, Bank Of America will donate $1B to combat racial and economic inequalities.ByAron A.5.2K Views
- Pop CulturePost Malone Letting Fans Decide Which Cause His $1 Million Donation Will Go ToPost Malone has pledged a $1 million donation toward coronavirus relief efforts, but he needs his fans to help him choose which cause he should support.ByLynn S.819 Views
- Pop CultureRihanna & Jack Dorsey Donate $4.2 Million To Protect Domestic Violence VictimsRihanna and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey are making sure domestic violence victims are protected while they're stuck at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.ByLynn S.1385 Views
- SportsZion Williamson Offers To Pay Pelicans’ Workers Salaries During NBA SuspensionZion a real one.ByKevin Goddard2.0K Views
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner Reveals $1 Million Pledge To Australian Wildfire Relief Amid Mink Slipper BacklashOkay but...you're a billionaire.ByLynn S.3.2K Views
- SocietyApple CEO, Louis Vuitton & Gucci Owners Pledge Money To Rebuild Notre Dame CathedralApple CEO Tim Cook, as well as LVMH, Kering, have pledged millions to help reconstruct the 850-year-old church in France.ByAron A.2.5K Views
- MusicErykah Badu, Alicia Keys & More Protest Brett Kavanaugh At Supreme CourtRallying against the Supreme Court nominee.ByZaynab3.4K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Pays "Cosby Actor" Geoffrey Owens $25K As Promised: ReportGeoffrey Owens is also keeping his promising and donating the money to charity.ByAron A.5.1K Views
- MusicNicki Minaj Accused Of Not Delivering On $25K Pledge To Geoffrey OwensConflicting reports emerge from the Nicki Minaj-Geoffrey Owens donation situation.ByDevin Ch2.5K Views
- SocietyBeyonce's BeyGOOD Charity Receives $1 Million Boost From GucciGucci is partnering with Beyonce in an effort to provide clean drinking water to Burundians. ByDevin Ch1193 Views
- SportsUsher Helps Colin Kaepernick Complete $1M Pledge Goal With $10K DonationColin Kaepernick reaches his pledge goal for the #10For10 challenge. ByAron A.2.6K Views
- MusicRalo Pledges To Avoid Drama, Beefs With Rappers In 2018Ralo wants to go in a more positive direction this year. ByMatt F3.0K Views
- SportsColin Kaepernick Makes A $34,000 Donation To J. Cole's FoundationColin Kaepernick comes through for J. Cole's non-profit.ByMatt F228 Views