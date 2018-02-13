plan
- Music03 Greedo Has A "3,000 Song Rollout" In Place To Cover His 20 Year Prison Bid03 Greedo invested in his future before the onset of his 20-year sentence.By Devin Ch
- MusicFabolous Opens Up About Album Delays, Diddy & Giving Back To BKFabolous sits down with "Luc Belaire" CEO Brett Berish for a very telling interview.By Devin Ch
- SocietyGucci Hopes New "Diversity Plan" Will Curb Threat Of Boycott Over BlackfaceGucci reveals its answer to the outcry it has faced since unveiling the questionable "blackface" sweater.By Devin Ch
- LifeNetflix Testing $4 Mobile-Only Subscription Plan "In Foreign Markets"The Global takeover of Netflix is being strategized.By Devin Ch
- MusicKanye West Staff Ask Jenifer Lewis For Help: Plans With Bipolar ActressBoth entertainers have received bipolar disorder diagnoses.By Zaynab
- MusicKid Cudi Plans To Release More "Kids See Ghosts" Albums With Kanye WestKid Cudi says he has so much joy that he doesn't feel like he's fighting anymore.By Alex Zidel
- SportsLakers' GM Pelinka Says He Designed Roster To Defend Against The WarriorsThere's a plan in Lakers' Land.By Devin Ch
- SocietyNYC Mayor Promises Less Marijuana Arrests For People Of ColorBill de Blasio promises sweeping reforms.By Devin Ch
- MusicRihanna's Home Intruder Told Cops "He Was There For Sex"Rihanna's stalker had despicable intentions.By Devin Ch
- SocietyDonald Trump Plans To Replace Food Stamps With Food BoxesDonald Trump's food box plan has sparked reactions online.By Chantilly Post