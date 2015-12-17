pharmaceuticals
- CrimeOxyContin Manufacturer Purdue Pharma Plead Guilty To Federal ChargesThe manufacturers of OxyContin have pleaded guilty to three federal criminal charges as part of a $8B settlement. By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMartin Shkreli's Prison Nickname Makes A Lot Of SenseMartin Shkreli is affectionately referred to as "Asshole" by his fellow inmates.By Alex Zidel
- MusicAmazon Buys Nas-Backed Pharmaceutical Startup for $1 BillionNas is making silent cashflow moves.By Zaynab
- SocietyMartin Shkreli's Former Lawyer Found Guilty Of FraudEvan Greebel will be paying time for a behind-the-scenes crime.By Chantilly Post
- MusicLil Wayne Investigating Martin Shkreli's "Carter V" LeakLil Wayne isn't with the fuckery.By hnhh
- MusicMartin Shkreli Has Allegedly Bought Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" Album; Streams Music Via PeriscopeThe infamous 'Pharma bro' claims to have acquired Lil Wayne's "Tha Carter V" album and leaks new music in a weird Periscope stream.By hnhh
- NewsMartin Shkreli Arrested On Fraud ChargesMartin Shkreli is the owner of the secret Wu-Tang LP and also wants to bail Bobby Shmurda out of jail.By Danny Schwartz