pharma bro
- CrimeMartin Shkreli Hit With Life-Time Ban From Pharmaceutical IndustryMartin Shkreli has been barred from the pharmaceutical industry for life.By Cole Blake
- RandomBloomberg Reporter Says She Quit Job & Left Husband For Martin ShkreliA reporter for Bloomberg left her husband and quit her job to pursue a relationship with Martin Shkreli. By Cole Blake
- SocietyMartin Shkreli Will Stay Locked Up After Losing Sentence Appeal In Federal Court"Pharma Bro" Shkreli will remain in prison.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentMartin Shkreli's Prison Nickname Makes A Lot Of SenseMartin Shkreli is affectionately referred to as "Asshole" by his fellow inmates.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's Response To Pusha T Is Reportedly In The Hands Of Martin ShkreliHe may be in jail but he's still making big claims.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRZA Has Tried To Buy Back Martin Shkreli's Wu-Tang AlbumRZA has tried on several occasions to repurchase the fabled "Once Upon a Time in Shaolin" album, of which only one copy exists.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMartin Shkreli On The Hook for $10.4 million In ReparationsMartin Shkreli's market manipulations will cost him nearly 10 and a half million dollars.By Devin Ch
- SocietyMartin Shkreli's 10 Most Douchebag MomentsMartin Shrekli's definitive douchebag moments.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMartin Shkreli Landed Lil Wayne's "Carter 5": Here's HowMartin Shkreli caught some serendipitous luck. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicMartin Shkreli Leaks Lil Wayne & Kendrick Lamar "Carter 5" TrackWe wanted "Carter V," but not like this...By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentMartin Shkreli Reportedly Hit With Dog Poop In The Face At A ProtestA protester reportedly threw feces at Martin Shkreli's face.By hnhh